How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Hokies allow to opponents.
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.
- The Owls score 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 296th.
- The Hokies' 81.3 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.
- Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% on the road.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than away (71.3).
- In 2022-23, the Hokies conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (75.5).
- Virginia Tech made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (32%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.