Which side has the advantage at quarterback when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) match up with Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Derek Carr vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Desmond Ridder 10 Games Played 9 65.9% Completion % 65.4% 2,231 (223.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,740 (193.3) 10 Touchdowns 6 4 Interceptions 6 33 (3.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 150 (16.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Falcons Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Falcons are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.7 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (308.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,004 (200.4 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Against the run, the Falcons are midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,084 (108.4 per game).

Defensively, Atlanta ranks fourth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks sixth at 44.8%.

Saints Defensive Stats

