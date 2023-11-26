Will Derek Carr Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derek Carr was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New Orleans Saints match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Carr's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Carr has passed for 2,231 yards (223.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 65.9% of his passes (220-for-334), and has 19 carries for 33 yards.
Derek Carr Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Week 12 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Carr 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|220
|334
|65.9%
|2,231
|10
|4
|6.7
|19
|33
|0
Carr Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|33
|55
|301
|1
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|19
|27
|310
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|25
|34
|211
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|13
|18
|110
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
