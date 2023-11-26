Chris Olave vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will face the Atlanta Falcons' defense and Jessie Bates III in Week 12 action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup versus the Falcons secondary.
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|83.7
|8.4
|26
|88
|9.13
Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense
- Chris Olave's team-leading 657 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 94 targets) with three touchdowns.
- In the air, New Orleans is 12th in passing yards in the league with 2,374, or 237.4 per game.
- The Saints' scoring average on offense ranks 20th in the league, at 21.4 points per game.
- New Orleans is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 38.2 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Saints are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 48 total red-zone pass attempts (46.2% red-zone pass rate).
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta's D has been on top of its game, with 2,004 passing yards allowed this year (eighth-fewest in NFL).
- So far this year, the Falcons are surrendering 21.7 points per game (15th in NFL) and 308.8 total yards per game (seventh).
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.
- 14 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.
Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|Chris Olave
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|94
|34
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|56
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.7
|22
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|657
|73
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|65.7
|7.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|208
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
