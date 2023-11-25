UL Monroe vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) will meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Warhawks are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. An over/under of 52 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-12.5)
|52
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-12.5)
|52.5
|-480
|+360
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Memphis vs Temple
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Air Force vs Boise State
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Warhawks have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- Louisiana is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.