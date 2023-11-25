The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

TV: FloHoops

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 81.2 points per game are 19.0 more points than the 62.2 the Green Wave allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

Tulane has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.2 points.

The Green Wave put up 9.6 more points per game (65.6) than the Hokies allow (56.0).

Tulane is 3-2 when scoring more than 56.0 points.

Virginia Tech has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

This year the Green Wave are shooting 36.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Hokies give up.

The Hokies shoot 49.7% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Green Wave allow.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Hannah Pratt: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Irina Parau: 8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG% Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Amira Mabry: 8.0 PTS, 57.9 FG%

Tulane Schedule