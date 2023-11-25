Southern vs. Valparaiso: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The Southern Jaguars (1-4) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.
Southern vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Valparaiso
|-1.5
|146.5
Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
- Each game Southern has played this season has gone over 146.5 combined points scored.
- Southern has a 162.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 15.7 more points than this game's point total.
- Southern has covered the spread once in five opportunities this year.
- Southern will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Jaguars have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Southern has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Southern vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Valparaiso
|1
|25%
|71.4
|143.2
|67.8
|158.2
|139.8
|Southern
|5
|100%
|71.8
|143.2
|90.4
|158.2
|148.5
Additional Southern Insights & Trends
- The Jaguars' 71.8 points per game are only four more points than the 67.8 the Beacons give up.
- When it scores more than 67.8 points, Southern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
Southern vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Valparaiso
|3-1-0
|2-1
|1-3-0
|Southern
|1-4-0
|1-4
|3-2-0
Southern vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Valparaiso
|Southern
|8-7
|Home Record
|9-2
|2-12
|Away Record
|5-12
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.5
|67
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
