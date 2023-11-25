Southern vs. Valparaiso November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) will play the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
