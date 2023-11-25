How to Watch Southern vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Jackson State vs Georgetown (12:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Alabama State vs Merrimack (1:00 PM ET | November 25)
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- Southern is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 126th.
- The Jaguars score only 4.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Beacons give up to opponents (67.8).
- Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Southern averaged 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).
- At home, the Jaguars conceded 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).
- At home, Southern drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
