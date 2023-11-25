Saturday's game at Raider Arena has the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) taking on the SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-70 win for Tennessee State, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 71, SE Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-1.0)

Tennessee State (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

SE Louisiana is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Tennessee State's ATS record this season is 0-2-0. The Lions have gone over the point total in one game, while Tigers games have gone over one time.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.8 points per game (290th in college basketball) while allowing 79.0 per outing (318th in college basketball).

SE Louisiana pulls down 30.0 rebounds per game (298th in college basketball) while allowing 35.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.8 boards per game.

SE Louisiana knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball), 4.4 fewer than its opponents (10.2).

The Lions put up 84.3 points per 100 possessions (315th in college basketball), while giving up 98.2 points per 100 possessions (324th in college basketball).

SE Louisiana has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.0 per game (243rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.6 (231st in college basketball).

