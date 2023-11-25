The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Lions are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Lions put up 67.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers give up.

When SE Louisiana puts up more than 67.7 points, it is 1-1.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana put up 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 when playing on the road.

SE Louisiana drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule