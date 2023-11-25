The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lions have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Lions are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
  • The Lions put up 67.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers give up.
  • When SE Louisiana puts up more than 67.7 points, it is 1-1.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SE Louisiana put up 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.
  • The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 when playing on the road.
  • SE Louisiana drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ BYU L 105-48 Marriott Center
11/18/2023 @ Santa Clara L 65-63 Leavey Center
11/24/2023 Western Michigan L 68-67 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Tennessee State - Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans - University Center (LA)
12/1/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

