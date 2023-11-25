The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) play the Nicholls Colonels (4-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 70.8 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 57.8 the Antelopes allow.

Nicholls is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Grand Canyon is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.

The Antelopes record only 0.7 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Colonels give up (62.7).

When Grand Canyon totals more than 62.7 points, it is 1-1.

Nicholls has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.0 points.

This season the Antelopes are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Colonels give up.

The Colonels make 45.0% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Antelopes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Britiya Curtis: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Kyla Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Deonna Brister: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

