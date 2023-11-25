The Nicholls State Colonels (6-4) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Defensively, Southern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best by surrendering just 17.3 points per game. The offense ranks 64th (25.5 points per game). With 369.8 total yards per game on offense, Nicholls State ranks 51st in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 72nd, surrendering 363.2 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Nicholls State Southern Illinois 369.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (66th) 363.2 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (18th) 162.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (102nd) 207.4 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.1 (39th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 2,069 yards (206.9 per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 792 yards on 167 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has been given 105 carries and totaled 709 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 256 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr.'s 456 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 catches on 23 targets with four touchdowns.

Neno Lemay has caught 44 passes and compiled 441 receiving yards (44.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Quincy Brown's 39 targets have resulted in 28 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 2,375 yards (215.9 ypg) to lead Southern Illinois, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has racked up 364 yards on 70 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 55 times for 304 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's leads his squad with 689 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 59 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has caught 47 passes for 572 yards (52 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

D'Ante' Cox's 27 grabs have yielded 370 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Illinois or Nicholls State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.