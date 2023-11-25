According to our computer model, the Southern Illinois Salukis will beat the Nicholls State Colonels when the two teams play at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-12.0) 48.7 Southern Illinois 30, Nicholls State 18

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels covered just once in 10 chances against the spread last season.

The Colonels and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Not one of the Salukis' seven games has gone over the point total this season.

Colonels vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 25.5 17.3 27.4 16.6 23.8 17.8 Nicholls State 26.7 24.6 32.5 26.0 22.8 23.7

