New Orleans vs. North Dakota November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (1-0) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
New Orleans vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|353rd
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|16.6
|363rd
