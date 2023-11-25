The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • The Privateers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks gave up to their opponents (47.0%).
  • New Orleans went 6-8 when it shot better than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.
  • The Privateers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (73.1) than the Fightin' Hawks allowed their opponents to score (73.9).
  • When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, New Orleans went 8-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.
  • The Privateers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.7 on the road.
  • New Orleans sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 106-69 Lakefront Arena
11/18/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 73-70 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 96-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota - Farris Center
11/26/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
11/30/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.