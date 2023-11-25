Saturday's contest between the LSU Tigers (6-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-72 based on our computer prediction, with LSU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 25.

The Tigers enter this matchup following a 99-65 victory against Niagara on Friday.

LSU vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

LSU vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Virginia 72

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 151 in our computer rankings, 109-79.

Based on the RPI, the Cavaliers have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

LSU has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 151) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 200) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 254) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 267) on November 12

112-55 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 318) on November 9

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 15.4 PTS, 4.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

15.4 PTS, 4.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Mikaylah Williams: 19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32)

19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32) Hailey Van Lith: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 35.9 points per game (posting 98.0 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and allowing 62.1 per outing, 154th in college basketball) and have a +251 scoring differential.

