The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) host a Sun Belt showdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana is putting up 399.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 56th in the FBS. On defense, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 79th, giving up 385.4 yards per game. UL Monroe has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks fifth-worst in points per game (17) this season and 17th-worst in points allowed per game (33.4).

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Louisiana UL Monroe 399.3 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (109th) 385.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.5 (120th) 179.6 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.6 (85th) 219.6 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183 (112th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 1,222 passing yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 492 yards (44.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 114 times for 674 yards (61.3 per game), scoring six times.

Peter LeBlanc has hauled in 28 catches for 427 yards (38.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jacob Bernard has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 38.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Robert Williams has hauled in 29 grabs for 351 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright leads UL Monroe with 1,181 yards on 100-of-193 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 248 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Hunter Smith has run for 497 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has totaled 426 yards on 93 carries with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 550 receiving yards (50 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions on 80 targets with seven touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has 23 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 397 yards (36.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devaughn Mortimer's 25 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 291 yards.

