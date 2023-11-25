The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) face a Sun Belt matchup against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisiana vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Louisiana vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana 36, UL Monroe 20

Louisiana 36, UL Monroe 20 Louisiana has put together a 2-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Ragin' Cajuns have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

This season, UL Monroe has won one out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

The Warhawks have been at least a +375 moneyline underdog six times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana (-12.5)



Louisiana (-12.5) Louisiana has played 11 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 5-5-0 this year.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Louisiana vs. UL Monroe matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Louisiana and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 53.5 points eight times this season.

In the UL Monroe's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.

Louisiana averages 30.5 points per game against UL Monroe's 17, amounting to six points under the matchup's over/under of 53.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 58.6 53.7 Implied Total AVG 33.2 35.2 31.5 ATS Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 2-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 49.8 59.1 Implied Total AVG 35.8 30.8 40.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-1-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.