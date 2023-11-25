The Wisconsin Badgers and the LSU Tigers take the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Louisiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Saluki Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Jacksonville State (-2.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, December 27
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Virginia Tech (-7.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Monday, January 1
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Favorite: LSU (-8.5)

