Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Louisiana schools. Among those games is the Wisconsin Badgers playing the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-3.5)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-10)
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Favorite: LSU (-10)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.