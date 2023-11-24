The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs against the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) at Cintas Center on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -16.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs Bryant Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Xavier has played as a favorite of -2000 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 95.2% chance of a victory for the Musketeers.

Bryant has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +1000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Bryant has a 9.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Xavier vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 1 25% 72.8 150 65 134 146.8 Bryant 1 25% 77.2 150 69 134 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Xavier vs Bryant Insights & Trends

The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers record are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69).

Xavier is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 69 points.

The Bulldogs' 77.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65 the Musketeers allow.

Bryant is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 2-2-0 0-1 1-3-0 Bryant 2-2-0 1-0 1-3-0

Xavier vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Bryant 15-2 Home Record 9-4 7-4 Away Record 7-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.