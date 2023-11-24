Warriors vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) after losing three consecutive road games. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Warriors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-10.5)
|233.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Warriors (-10)
|233.5
|-500
|+385
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info
|Warriors vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Spurs Injury Report
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Warriors average 113.9 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 114.1 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs are being outscored by 13.4 points per game, with a -201 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 123.1 per outing (28th in league).
- These two teams average 223.6 points per game combined, 9.9 less than this game's total.
- These two teams allow 237.2 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Golden State has compiled a 5-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio has put together a 5-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Warriors and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Warriors
|+1300
|+650
|-
|Spurs
|+50000
|+25000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.