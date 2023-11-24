The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 23 USC Trojans (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.

USC vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 35.2% the Sooners allow to opponents.

USC has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.2% from the field.

The Trojans are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 58th.

The 75.8 points per game the Trojans average are 18.0 more points than the Sooners allow (57.8).

When USC puts up more than 57.8 points, it is 4-1.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners are shooting 50.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oklahoma has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.3% from the field.

The Sooners are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 247th.

The Sooners' 86.6 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 66.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

When Oklahoma allows fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-0.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively USC fared better in home games last season, posting 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game away from home.

The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game last year at home, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.2).

Looking at three-pointers, USC fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma averaged 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.3 away.

At home, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).

At home, Oklahoma knocked down 7.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Oklahoma's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 UC Irvine L 70-60 Galen Center 11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center 11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule