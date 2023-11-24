Week 13 of the college football schedule is here. To see how each SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

11-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win SEC: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Alabama

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-2

10-1 | 10-2 Odds to Win SEC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 66-10 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Missouri

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

9-2 | 8-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 33-31 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. LSU

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-3 | 7-3 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 56-14 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ole Miss

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 35-3 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 38-10 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Auburn

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 31-10 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 17-14 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

10. South Carolina

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

5-6 | 3-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 17-14 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Florida

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-6 | 4-6 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: L 33-31 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arkansas

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-8

4-7 | 2-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 44-20 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 41-20 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

