How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) carry a three-game skid into a road contest against the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4), losers of four straight. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- LIU vs Texas A&M-CC (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents knocked down.
- SE Louisiana went 13-4 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Broncos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Lions finished 201st.
- Last year, the Lions scored just 3.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Broncos gave up (74).
- SE Louisiana went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 74 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana posted 82.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.1 more points than it averaged away from home (73.8).
- At home, the Lions gave up 2.1 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (77.2).
- In home games, SE Louisiana made 0.9 more threes per game (8.4) than in away games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ BYU
|L 105-48
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 65-63
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/1/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
