The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) carry a three-game skid into a road contest against the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4), losers of four straight. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents knocked down.

SE Louisiana went 13-4 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Broncos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Lions finished 201st.

Last year, the Lions scored just 3.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Broncos gave up (74).

SE Louisiana went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana posted 82.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.1 more points than it averaged away from home (73.8).

At home, the Lions gave up 2.1 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (77.2).

In home games, SE Louisiana made 0.9 more threes per game (8.4) than in away games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule