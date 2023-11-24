The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) carry a three-game skid into a road contest against the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4), losers of four straight. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents knocked down.
  • SE Louisiana went 13-4 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Broncos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Lions finished 201st.
  • Last year, the Lions scored just 3.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Broncos gave up (74).
  • SE Louisiana went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 74 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SE Louisiana posted 82.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.1 more points than it averaged away from home (73.8).
  • At home, the Lions gave up 2.1 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (77.2).
  • In home games, SE Louisiana made 0.9 more threes per game (8.4) than in away games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Auburn L 86-71 Neville Arena
11/15/2023 @ BYU L 105-48 Marriott Center
11/18/2023 @ Santa Clara L 65-63 Leavey Center
11/24/2023 Western Michigan - Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans - University Center (LA)
12/1/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

