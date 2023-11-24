In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Roope Hintz to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

On the power play, Hintz has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 17:17 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

