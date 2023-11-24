The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-7) meet at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Penn State ranks 75th in total offense this year (373.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 373.3 yards allowed per game. Michigan State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 17.4 points per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 27.1 points per contest (78th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article

Penn State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Penn State vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Penn State Michigan State 373.3 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (123rd) 238.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.4 (58th) 177.9 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.9 (123rd) 195.4 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (123rd) 23 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (55th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has compiled 2,044 yards (185.8 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 177 rushing yards (16.1 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has 714 rushing yards on 147 carries with six touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 145 times for 584 yards (53.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's team-high 651 yards as a receiver have come on 52 catches (out of 82 targets) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Warren has caught 27 passes for 273 yards (24.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Theo Johnson has been the target of 41 passes and racked up 26 catches for 253 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has run for 753 yards on 178 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has been given 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 540 receiving yards (49.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 41 catches on 70 targets with three touchdowns.

Maliq Carr has 28 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 301 yards (27.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 28 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 288 yards (26.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

