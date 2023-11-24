The Land Grant Trophy is on the line when the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-7) take the field. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Michigan State?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 37, Michigan State 8

Penn State 37, Michigan State 8 Penn State has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Nittany Lions have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter, and won in each game.

Michigan State has won two of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Spartans have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +1000 on the moneyline.

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (-22.5)



Penn State (-22.5) In nine Penn State games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.

In Michigan State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Five of Penn State's games this season have gone over Friday's total of 43.5 points.

There have been four Michigan State games that have finished with a combined score over 43.5 points this season.

Penn State averages 36.7 points per game against Michigan State's 17.4, totaling 10.6 points over the game's total of 43.5.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.1 46.5 47.8 Implied Total AVG 32.8 34.6 30.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 46.2 43.4 Implied Total AVG 29.9 31 28.3 ATS Record 4-5-1 3-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-3 1-3

