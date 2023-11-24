The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) clash with the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSC and BSNO.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 3.0 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 61.8% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George puts up 27.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Kawhi Leonard puts up 23.0 points, 5.0 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Russell Westbrook puts up 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 60.0% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac posts 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Norman Powell averages 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Pelicans 115.4 Points Avg. 107.4 112.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 48.9% Field Goal % 44.6% 37.3% Three Point % 33.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.