Big 12 opponents meet when the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) and the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma ranks 30th in scoring defense this year (20.2 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 40.8 points per game. TCU ranks 48th in the FBS with 30.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 55th with 24.1 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Oklahoma vs. TCU Key Statistics

Oklahoma TCU 492.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.4 (14th) 378.4 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (84th) 178.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (76th) 314.7 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.3 (9th) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 24 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (120th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has racked up 3,260 yards (296.4 ypg) on 242-of-346 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 337 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 86 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Gavin Sawchuk has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 480 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 90 times for 467 yards (42.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Drake Stoops' 755 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 84 times and has registered 66 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has grabbed 40 passes while averaging 57.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Nic Anderson's 27 receptions have yielded 628 yards and nine touchdowns.

TCU Stats Leaders

Josh Hoover has thrown for 1,866 yards on 63.9% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Emani Bailey has rushed 202 times for 1,059 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chandler Morris has been given 45 carries and totaled 249 yards with three touchdowns.

Savion Williams has racked up 525 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

John Paul Richardson has 42 receptions (on 66 targets) for a total of 502 yards (45.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jared Wiley has racked up 490 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

