How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.6%).
- Nicholls State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 259th.
- The Colonels score 20 more points per game (78.8) than the Bulldogs allow (58.8).
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, Nicholls State is 3-2.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged away (71.7).
- The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than on the road (80.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Nicholls State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 102-97
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|L 60-51
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 86-56
|Stopher Gym
|11/24/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
