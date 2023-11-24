The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.6%).
  • Nicholls State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 259th.
  • The Colonels score 20 more points per game (78.8) than the Bulldogs allow (58.8).
  • When it scores more than 58.8 points, Nicholls State is 3-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged away (71.7).
  • The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than on the road (80.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Nicholls State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ South Alabama W 102-97 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 SIU-Edwardsville L 60-51 Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) W 86-56 Stopher Gym
11/24/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.