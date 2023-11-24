Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
Can we count on Mason Marchment finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Calgary Flames at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- Marchment has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in one game (four shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|14:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
