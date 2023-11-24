The LSU Tigers (3-2) are double-digit, 22.5-point favorites against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

LSU vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -22.5 146.5

LSU Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points.

LSU has an average total of 146.2 in its contests this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

LSU has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -5000 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from LSU, based on the moneyline, is 98%.

LSU vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 40% 78.2 155.9 68.0 138.8 138.5 North Florida 4 80% 77.7 155.9 70.8 138.8 150.3

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 78.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.8 the Ospreys give up.

When LSU puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

LSU vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-2-0 1-0 4-1-0 North Florida 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0

LSU vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU North Florida 10-8 Home Record 11-2 0-9 Away Record 3-14 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

