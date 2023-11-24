The LSU Tigers (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 97.8 points per game, 24.3 more points than the 73.5 the Purple Eagles allow.

LSU is 4-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.

Niagara has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 97.8 points.

The Purple Eagles score 75.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.7 the Tigers allow.

Niagara has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.

When LSU gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 4-0.

The Purple Eagles shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers' 51.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Purple Eagles have given up.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Mikaylah Williams: 19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)

19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30) Sa'Myah Smith: 13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%

13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 63.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

