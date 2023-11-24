How to Watch LSU vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (3-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
- LSU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 193rd.
- The Tigers record 78.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.8 the Ospreys allow.
- LSU has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively LSU performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 69.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.2.
- Looking at three-pointers, LSU performed better at home last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 70-67
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 66-62
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
