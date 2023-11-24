The Week 13 college football slate has lots in store, including fans watching from Louisiana. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the LSU Tigers.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 18 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Louisiana (-12.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!