The Grambling Tigers (2-4) hope to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (38%).
  • Grambling has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at seventh.
  • The Tigers put up just one more point per game (71) than the Trojans give up (70).
  • Grambling is 2-0 when it scores more than 70 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
  • The Tigers conceded 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.7 on the road.
  • At home, Grambling made 5.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Delaware State L 71-63 Forbes Arena
11/19/2023 @ Iowa State L 92-37 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/22/2023 Sam Houston L 86-68 Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

