How to Watch Grambling vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-4) hope to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Grambling vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (38%).
- Grambling has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at seventh.
- The Tigers put up just one more point per game (71) than the Trojans give up (70).
- Grambling is 2-0 when it scores more than 70 points.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
- The Tigers conceded 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.7 on the road.
- At home, Grambling made 5.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Delaware State
|L 71-63
|Forbes Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 86-68
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
