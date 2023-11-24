Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 117-112 win versus the Kings, Ingram had 23 points.

In this article we will look at Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 24.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.8 PRA -- 34.1 PR -- 29.3 3PM 1.5 1.4



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Ingram has made 9.7 shots per game, which accounts for 18.4% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's Pelicans average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 102 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 109.1 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers are 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.7 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have given up 11.8 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2023 39 36 4 8 0 0 0 3/25/2023 34 32 4 13 3 0 0

