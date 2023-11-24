How to Watch Baylor vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) carry a five-game winning streak into a road contest with the Florida Gators (4-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Baylor vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Manhattan vs UConn (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Arkansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Oklahoma vs USC (TBA ET | January 1)
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Bears are the 67th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators rank 26th.
- The Bears record 89.6 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 70.6 the Gators allow.
- Baylor has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Florida has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Gators are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at seventh.
- The Gators' 85.4 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 69.4 the Bears give up to opponents.
- When Florida allows fewer than 89.6 points, it is 4-1.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor posted 82.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.9).
- Baylor averaged 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida scored more points at home (75.9 per game) than away (64.9) last season.
- At home, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.9.
- Florida knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (25.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|W 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|W 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 86-71
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.