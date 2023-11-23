In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Princeton Tigers square off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 23 Washington State Cougars

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Maryland vs. Washington State

  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Colorado

  • TV: ESPN3

No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Princeton Tigers

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Princeton

  • TV: FSW Live

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Kentucky vs. NC State

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Creighton

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Indiana

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Indiana

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Indiana

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 12 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.