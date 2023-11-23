The California Golden Bears (2-3) play the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It tips at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Tulane vs. Cal Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears ranked 351st.

Last year, the Green Wave recorded 9.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).

Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

The Green Wave ceded 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).

Tulane sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule