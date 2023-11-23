How to Watch Tulane vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (2-3) play the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It tips at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Tulane vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears ranked 351st.
- Last year, the Green Wave recorded 9.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
- Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
- The Green Wave ceded 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).
- Tulane sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 92-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|L 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
