Roope Hintz Game Preview: Stars vs. Golden Knights - November 22
The Dallas Stars, Roope Hintz included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Hintz Season Stats Insights
- Hintz has averaged 16:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Hintz has scored a goal in six of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 10 of 16 games this season, Hintz has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Hintz has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability that Hintz hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|16
|Games
|10
|16
|Points
|7
|7
|Goals
|2
|9
|Assists
|5
