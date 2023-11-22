The Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Domantas Sabonis and others in this game.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (6.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 11.5 points Herbert Jones scores per game are 1.0 more than his prop total on Wednesday (10.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Jones' assists average -- 2.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +100)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 2.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (20.5).

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (15.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

