The Sacramento Kings (8-5) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) on November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 49% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

New Orleans is 3-3 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.

The Pelicans' 113.3 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings allow.

New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average more points per game at home (116.3) than away (107.8), and concede the same amount at home as away (114).

New Orleans gives up 114 points per game at home, and the same number on the road.

The Pelicans average 7.6 more assists per game at home (28.4) than away (20.8).

