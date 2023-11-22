Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orleans Parish Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In Orleans Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Orleans Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sarah T. Reed High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Hammond, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
