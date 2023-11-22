Wednesday's contest between the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) matching up at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 68, Louisiana Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-1.6)

McNeese (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys' +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.7 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per contest (10th in college basketball).

The 35.2 rebounds per game McNeese accumulates rank 130th in college basketball, 7.2 more than the 28.0 its opponents pull down.

McNeese hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

McNeese has committed 8.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.0 (11th in college basketball) while forcing 16.7 (25th in college basketball).

