The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys' 52.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
  • McNeese is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 178th.
  • The Cowboys' 82.7 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.0 points, McNeese is 4-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • McNeese scored more points at home (74.3 per game) than away (64.3) last season.
  • At home, the Cowboys gave up 74.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
  • At home, McNeese made 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.8%) than away (33.0%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 LeTourneau W 81-49 The Legacy Center
11/18/2023 @ Western Carolina L 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/21/2023 Texas State W 59-48 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin - The Legacy Center

