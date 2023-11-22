The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) will face the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Louisiana Players to Watch

Joe Charles: 13.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Kobe Julien: 19.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK Themus Fulks: 14.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

Louisiana Rank Louisiana AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 74th 82 Points Scored 75.3 188th 202nd 71.2 Points Allowed 77 298th 273rd 31.2 Rebounds 32.5 228th 133rd 10 Off. Rebounds 10 133rd 40th 9.6 3pt Made 6.3 257th 96th 15.2 Assists 12 248th 162nd 11.8 Turnovers 15.7 346th

