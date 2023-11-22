The McNeese Cowboys (1-0) face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Information

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

McNeese Top Players (2022-23)

Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 69.2 241st 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 237th 12.3 Assists 11.3 313th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

